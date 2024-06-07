This hardcore mountain climbing sim from the studio behind hidden gem Furi looks like it’ll take survival games to new heights

Cairn, announced at Summer Game Fest, is the latest game from The Game Bakers, the indie studio behind the impressive shoot 'em up Furi. That bright and bombastic game is what would happen if you fused Mortal Kombat chaos with an anime sunset, but the unconventional climbing game Cairn hums with the more subtle power of a stone.

According to press materials, Cairn "is a realistic mountain ascent adventure with an intuitive climbing simulation that lets players climb naturally, seamlessly moving arms and legs."

"Climbers are free to explore the mountain, read the rock face and decide on their route. Climbing is challenging, with difficult sections to navigate, and equipment and pitons must be used wisely," the press release continues. "In the unforgiving high-altitude environment, climbers need to manage their resources and physical condition and make the most of what they can find, foraging for food or water or setting up a bivouac."

You play the windswept game as Aava, a professional climber trying to scale a difficult mountain no one has ever managed to vanquish. Cairn's reveal trailer suggests that, despite her rock-hard determination, Aava will struggle intensely to reach her goal; there seems to be a lot of screaming involved.

"With Cairn, we are exploring a new genre that we named 'survival-climber,'" creative director Emeric Thoa says in the press release. "It feels extremely natural and intuitive, yet the challenges of the mountain will test players' determination."

Other contemporary climbing and traversal games, including Death Stranding and the Steam-favorite indie climber Peaks of Yore all seem to share this goal. Their mountains have sharp heads and slippery sides, forcing players to confront the true-to-life intractability of nature. And their own shortcomings.

"It's about pushing beyond your limits, and breaking free from your obsessions," studio CEO Audrey Leprince says in the release. The Game Bakers plan to release Cairn on Steam and consoles in 2025.



