The most popular open-world survival game in Steam Next Fest is coming straight for my JRPG-born obsession with floating islands
Solarpunk smashed its Kickstarter goal, and it's getting a lot of play on Steam
Over a year after it smashed its Kickstarter goal 10 times over, open-world survival crafting game Solarpunk has released a demo as part of Steam Next Fest. It's quickly become the most-played survival game of the whole event, with "1-2+ hours of gameplay" available ahead of the game's proper launch, scheduled for later this year according to its Steam page.
Solarpunk was pitched as a familiar survival game core largely enlivened by its setting: a fractured world of floating islands. You'll decorate the interior of your house and perfectly optimize the customary farm, sure, but also take airships to distant territory in search of specific resources, harness the wind and weather for energy, and set up hovering off-island platforms for extra space or special uses. As someone who's become enamored with floating islands thanks to loads of JRPGs, something about Solarpunk's riff on the survival-craft formula speaks to me.
"This demo offers a first glimpse into Solarpunk, but there’s so much more on the way!" developer Cyberwave says in a Steam post. "Some features and items are not yet included, and multiplayer is still in development. Your feedback is crucial in helping us refine and expand the game!"
What is in the demo? Cyberwave shared a list of what to expect:
- Craft your first tools, grow crops, and start building your base
- Use the construction system to create your first home
- Fly your airship and explore the world from above
- Harness renewable energy with solar panels, wind turbines, and more
- Experience a dynamic weather system that affects gameplay
This has been a pretty good Next Fest for survival games overall. I was quite smitten with the Minecraft x No Man's Sky mashup of Cubic Odyssey, which has a lot more guns than I anticipated going in, but an expected volume of spaceships.
Solarpunk is currently targeting PC as well as consoles.
This survival horror Steam Next Fest demo doesn't care that its puzzles are breaking me because it knows I'll stay for the immaculate Silent Hill vibes.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
PUBG creator's nails-hard survival game launches this summer for $20, and its new trailer shows all the ways it'll try and kill you
This 93% positive Steam Next Fest survival game demo wants to combine Minecraft and No Man's Sky with "RPG-style depth," and so far it's actually pulling it off