Terraria's creator is "pleased to announce" a brand-new refund policy - beat him in PvP solo and you'll get your money back "for any reason, no questions asked"
But what if you lose?
According to the mastermind Terraria creator himself, you can snag a refund for no reason at all - as long as you can take him on in PvP without any help, that is.
Andrew "Redigit" Spinks, the legendary developer behind indie sandbox gem Terraria, says that he's more than willing to refund players the game's $10 price right now. There's only one catch, though - and it comes as no easy task. In a recent post on Twitter, Redigit says that he's "pleased to announce that Re-Logic has a new refund policy." This policy (rightfully) seems too good to be true initially, as it surprisingly decrees that fans can "refund Terraria for any reason" with "no questions asked."
I’m pleased to announce that Re-Logic has a new refund policy. You can now refund @Terraria_Logic for any reason, no questions asked.You just have to personally defeat me in PVPJune 9, 2024
All players have to do to get their money back is "personally defeat" Redigit in PvP. If you're a hardened Terraria stan yourself and are thinking about taking the challenge on for easy cash - think again. Chippy, a legendary Terraria YouTuber and friend of Redigit, explains that it's a lot "harder than it sounds." In a video posted underneath the dev's proposition, Chippy shows just why this is the case. His clip features both himself and Redigit jousting for Re-Logic's CEO position.
It’s harder than it sounds https://t.co/lroAmnsVhn pic.twitter.com/4mCjSc6VRfJune 9, 2024
"We are jousting, and whoever wins the joust becomes the new CEO of Re-Logic," Redigit says at the beginning of the video. The two then engage in some stabby lance-ridden chaos until Chippy succumbs - meanwhile, Redigit is left with almost seven full hearts of health points. If someone whose reputation in Terraria precedes him can't pull the feat off, it doesn't look good for the rest of us. Besides, there's no telling what happens if you do (likely) lose against the dev.
Searching for something else to play? Here are the best crafting games available right now.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.