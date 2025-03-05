Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5

Re-Logic's action sandbox game Terraria is the game that keeps on giving. With its sixth "final" update on the way (which, at this point, we know almost certainly won't be the actual final update), the devs have been keeping us fed for almost 14 years, but perhaps it's little wonder when the community is still thriving well over a decade on.

As highlighted by Terraria YouTuber ChippyGaming , last week, the community-driven mod that lets you play and launch Terraria mods, tModLoader, hit a new all-time concurrent player peak on Steam, proving that the hunger for the game and its mods is still growing. To be exact, according to SteamDB data , tModLoader hit 50,342 concurrent players on March 1 at 2pm UTC, which, as it happens, was exactly one day before Steam broke its own concurrent user record again , passing 40 million for the first time.

Terraria itself hasn't broken its concurrent player peak on Steam in quite some time – it saw an enormous surge in May 2020, hitting 489,886 simultaneous players around the release of the once-final 1.4 Journey's End update. We'll just have to see if it can surpass that whenever the next update, 1.4.5, eventually launches – it was originally planned for 2023, but last year, the devs said that there was "no way" it was releasing before 2025 .

A couple of months ago, Re-Logic stated that it was "hopeful that this year will bring the long-awaited update," so we'll just have to watch this space. Either way, lead developer Andrew "Redigit" Spinks has made it clear that "Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update," so hopefully we still have many more years of the game ahead of us, and numerous "final" updates to come.

