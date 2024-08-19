Terraria creator responds to backlash regarding 1.4.5 update, says developers "didn't remove anything" from the game: "We’re giving players more control"
Why are people complaining again?
No, Terraria isn't "maliciously" removing any options from its character creator in 1.4.5 - instead, creator Andrew "Redigit" Spinks says Re-Logic is actually adding them.
A rift has recently erupted among Terraria fans. Some players are upset that the sandbox gem's 1.4.5 update is introducing changes to the character creation screen - namely, the symbols designating whether a sprite is "male" or "female" coded are going away in favor of a more expansive and inclusive system with body types and new voice customization options.
Yes, that means that people complaining are distraught that the game is actually improving its customization features - and Redigit is having none of it. Responding to a post wrongly declaring that 1.4.5 will "maliciously" axe Terraria's "male and female" settings "13 years after the game's release," the dev asserts why that's inaccurate: "Before this update, body type and hurt sounds were linked."
Before this update, body type and hurt sounds were linked. Now that we’ve added voice customization (an often-requested feature), body type is a separate option.We didn’t remove anything; in fact, we’re giving players more control over their character. https://t.co/FVxNeI7s5yAugust 16, 2024
Redigit continues: "Now that we’ve added voice customization (an often-requested feature), body type is a separate option. We didn’t remove anything; in fact, we’re giving players more control over their character." He clarifies in further replies that Re-Logic has "no plans" to remove the game's gender change potions and as for voice customization, players "can adjust your voice any time at a dresser."
In other words, Terraria isn't losing anything that makes it great - it's only gaining better customization options, some of which the community has long been awaiting. As self-proclaimed "Terraria enthusiast" and YouTuber Chippy writes, "I’ve been hearing the same hurt sound for 13+ years." I personally can't wait to explore the new voice options myself - that and the ability to become a vampire, of course.
Terraria creator once again proves he's his own game's biggest fan by getting Zelda-inspired fan art of an iconic sword tattooed on his shoulder
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
The open-world survival Terminator game has been delayed to 2025 so that the devs can "do right by this universe, its fans, and our community"
Palworld dev hits back at claims that the survival hit is a "meme game" that has "burned up," and defends Helldivers 2 while they're at it: "As long as someone is enjoying them then surely it's a win?"