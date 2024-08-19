Terraria creator responds to backlash regarding 1.4.5 update, says developers "didn't remove anything" from the game: "We’re giving players more control"

No, Terraria isn't "maliciously" removing any options from its character creator in 1.4.5 - instead, creator Andrew "Redigit" Spinks says Re-Logic is actually adding them.

A rift has recently erupted among Terraria fans. Some players are upset that the sandbox gem's 1.4.5 update is introducing changes to the character creation screen - namely, the symbols designating whether a sprite is "male" or "female" coded are going away in favor of a more expansive and inclusive system with body types and new voice customization options.

Yes, that means that people complaining are distraught that the game is actually improving its customization features - and Redigit is having none of it. Responding to a post wrongly declaring that 1.4.5 will "maliciously" axe Terraria's "male and female" settings "13 years after the game's release," the dev asserts why that's inaccurate: "Before this update, body type and hurt sounds were linked."

Before this update, body type and hurt sounds were linked. Now that we’ve added voice customization (an often-requested feature), body type is a separate option.We didn’t remove anything; in fact, we’re giving players more control over their character. https://t.co/FVxNeI7s5yAugust 16, 2024

Redigit continues: "Now that we’ve added voice customization (an often-requested feature), body type is a separate option. We didn’t remove anything; in fact, we’re giving players more control over their character." He clarifies in further replies that Re-Logic has "no plans" to remove the game's gender change potions and as for voice customization, players "can adjust your voice any time at a dresser."

In other words, Terraria isn't losing anything that makes it great - it's only gaining better customization options, some of which the community has long been awaiting. As self-proclaimed "Terraria enthusiast" and YouTuber Chippy writes, "I’ve been hearing the same hurt sound for 13+ years." I personally can't wait to explore the new voice options myself - that and the ability to become a vampire, of course.

