Subnautica 2 teasers may be hiding in plain sight in the first underwater survival game, as one dev not-so-subtly hints that something fishy is afoot
Check those time capsules, there may be some secrets to find
Subnautica fans may have been unknowingly uncovering screenshots from Unknown Worlds' next installment in the underwater survival series via the first game's time capsules, as a number of mysterious, unrecognizable images make their way to the surface.
We've still not seen a trailer for the next Subnautica game (which most fans are simply calling Subnautica 2), but as spotted by Eurogamer, sleuthing players have discovered what appear to be screenshots from the upcoming sequel hidden in plain sight in the original. These have been found in time capsules, with more and more players discovering them over the last couple of weeks.
Time capsules are nothing new – they can be found scattered around the seafloor after being left by fellow players and devs, complete with messages and things like in-game screenshots and items. However, some of the recent findings include screenshots which include nothing like anything we've seen in Subnautica or its spin-off, Below Zero. One of them shares a screenshot of a colorful life form with the caption, "Hey, um, found this on my way back to the rocket. Is this thing new? Never seen it before!"
A time capsule with a screenshot featuring some rather interesting creatures. #PEEPERSRULE from r/subnautica
Another, shared on the Subnautica wiki, shows off an unusual egg-like specimen, captioned: "I have no idea what this thing is but it seems to be pretty clear and filled with something. Can I drink it?" A third, posted in the Subnautica Discord server, says: "I found this thing on the ground… I have no idea what I'm looking at, but I think it's friendly? It has long eyes!" All three of these notably include the same hashtag, "#PeepersRule."
Even on their own, these screenshots were enough to turn heads, but just to take things up a notch further, acknowledgement from one of the devs has sent hype levels into overdrive. Responding to one of these #PeepersRule screenshots shared on Steam, animator and former QA lead for Subnautica, Scott 'Obraxis' MacDonald, suspiciously posts the 'eyes' emoji. Nothing is confirmed nor denied, but it's clear that he knows something.
For now, we'll just have to watch this space – the next Subnautica game is currently set to release at some point next year, so here's hoping we get some more news soon.
Subnautica 2 devs rush to put out fires after their publisher calls it a live service game: "No season passes. No battle passes. No subscription."
