Acclaimed deep sea survival game Subnautica is getting a sequel in 2025

Brace yourself for another terrifying deep sea survival adventure as the next Subnautica is launching in early 2025.

As spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun, the latest financial report from publisher Krafton gives a rundown of the company's upcoming releases and nestled amongst them is the next entry in the Subnautica series. According to the document, it will be developed by Unknown Worlds, the studio behind both the original Subnautica, released in 2018, and the 2021 sequel Subnautica: Below Zero.

The third instalment, referred to here as simply "The next Subnautica", is set to launch during the first half of 2025, so we have a bit of a wait before we can dive back in for another bout of tense underwater survival action. It's set to release on both PC and console, though specific platforms weren't mentioned.

So far, that's all we've got in terms of details, but it's certainly enough to get excited about if you're a fan of the first two games. We'll likely have to wait until the official reveal to know exactly what Unknown Worlds has planned for our next dip in the ocean.

Of course, this isn't the first hint we've had of a sequel, as back in April 2022, Unknown Worlds posted a job listing for a senior narrative designer "to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe".

Elsewhere, Krafton's latest report reveals that Project Black Budget, an extraction shooter from PUBG Studios, will launch in late 2024, and Project Gold Rush, an action-adventure sandbox in development at Vector North, is due to drop sometime in early 2025.

With the next Subnautica still a ways off, you could pass the time by following in the footsteps of one creative Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player who built a submarine that lets you explore the game's underwater areas from a first-person perspective. It's mighty impressive and not quite as terrifying as descending into Subnautica's depths.

For more high-stakes thrills, check out our pick of the best survival games.