PUBG creator's brutal new survival game surprise drops into Steam Early Access with a roadmap promising "expanded construction," cooking, and equipment degradation

News
PlayerUnknown Production's next step toward Project Artemis

Prologue: Go Wayback first-person screenshot of a man holding a compass in a snowy forest
(Image credit: Playerunknown Productions)

PUBG's very own PlayerUnknown, Brendan Greene, has finally released his merciless survival game Prologue: Go Wayback! into Early Access.

PlayerUnknown Productions has stealthily unleashed its open-world survival game onto the world with a new trailer, which you can see down below. The basic pitch is that you're dropped into a procgen map with the goal of getting to a weather station the old-fashioned way, without succumbing to brutal weather or your rumbling belly along the way. There are no map markers or guiding voice on the radio; just a diegetic map and compass, plus your wits.

Alongside the Early Access launch on