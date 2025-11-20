PUBG creator's brutal new survival game surprise drops into Steam Early Access with a roadmap promising "expanded construction," cooking, and equipment degradation

PUBG's very own PlayerUnknown, Brendan Greene, has finally released his merciless survival game Prologue: Go Wayback! into Early Access.

PlayerUnknown Productions has stealthily unleashed its open-world survival game onto the world with a new trailer, which you can see down below. The basic pitch is that you're dropped into a procgen map with the goal of getting to a weather station the old-fashioned way, without succumbing to brutal weather or your rumbling belly along the way. There are no map markers or guiding voice on the radio; just a diegetic map and compass, plus your wits.

Prologue: Go Wayback! - Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alongside the Early Access launch on