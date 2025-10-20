Co-op survival game Necesse is like Terraria but top-down with an "infinite" world – it just left early access and flew up the Steam charts with Palworld's blessing: "Absolute banger"

Nearly 16,000 93% positive Steam reviews later, co-op survival crafting game Necesse has reached the hallowed land of version 1.0.

Originally released in Steam early access all the way back in December 2019, Necesse combines procedural world generation, top-down action and boss fights, base building, and a robust settlement system to create a sandbox of gathering, crafting, and adventuring that you can play alone or with friends on servers that can hold hundreds of players.

Necesse has drawn reasonable comparisons to Terraria for its overall style and its love of dungeons, but its perspective, progression, and NPC systems are meaningfully distinct. It's also packing an "infinite seamless world," enabling even greater wanderlust.

"To celebrate the launch, we are running a 50% discount on Necesse on Steam," developer and self-publisher Fair Games ApS announced. The game is $7.49 through October 30, or even cheaper if you buy it bundled with another survival game.

As it happens, Steam just rolled out a new feature that makes bundles more visible. Necesse has paired with Palworld, Core Keeper, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Tinker Lands, and Guntouchables in discrete bundles. I already own Palworld, so I can just buy that bundle to get Necesse for $6.74. That's the sale that's not on sale, baby.

Necesse Version 1.0 is now live! - YouTube Watch On

Communications director John "Bucky" Buckley of Palworld developer Pocketpair was out championing the full release of Necesse earlier this week. "Absolute banger," he wrote. "Lots of depth to the game, super fun to play solo or co-op and the village building aspect is insanely addictive."

The 1.0 launch has clearly had an effect. According to Steam's top sellers ranking, Necesse has flown up to 17th place, just behind roguelike breakout Megabonk.

