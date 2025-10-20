The Steam store just added a feature I didn't know I needed until Valve pointed it out: a dedicated page for every bundle containing a game

Today in features you didn't realize are actually really useful, Steam has recently added a way of seeing how many bundles a specific game is currently in. If you're looking for a release and open to a combo, you can now find out if there's a deal going with some other games you may find worthwhile.

At any given time, there are tons of special offers going on Steam. Valve's marketplace is a hotbed for discounts and packages, as developers and publishers hope to attract your attention enough to make yet more sales.

You can frequently find something you're looking for in a bundle of some sort, whether that's containing all the released DLC and the soundtrack, everything in the series to date, the publisher's entire catalog to date, or something else. Now, you can filter for these combined reductions - with one caveat.

Steam Next Fest - October 2025 Edition: Intro Video - YouTube Watch On

The function only works if there are three or more bundles available at the time of searching. But such a rule helps exclude a constant stream of 'X and sequel' or 'X and DLC' to prioritize varied and more helpful options when they're available. Have a look at the dedicated pages for Blasphemous bundles and indie ally Palworld for reference.

The default filter is by popularity, showing you what packages have been picked up the most thus far. A handy starting point, since that'll often coincide with being the strongest value for money.

Other settings are name and price, the latter being the more useful of the two. Perhaps you can get Tunic and two similar roguelikes for a bargain? Or Borderlands and some other looter-shooters for the combined total of a brand new triple-A experience?

Very handy. The button for this is available store-wide now. Take a look the next time you're browsing, though I warn you now: even testing it out may lead to a purchase or three.

