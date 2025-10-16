Beating Hades 2, Megabonk, Dying Light: The Beast, and everyone else, the most powerful Steam release of the past month is an open-world physics sandbox with 27,000 gilded reviews

September and October 2025 have been especially strong months in a legendarily strong year for good games. Between headliners like Hades 2 1.0 and Dying Light: The Beast, surprise hits like Megabonk, and gold-standard remasters like Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, I would never have guessed that the top Steam release for this period would be a wacky little game called Wobbly Life.

Wobbly Life is a third-person open-world sandbox game about wobbling around kid-friendly levels, jobs, missions, and mini-games as cute and customizable yellow buddies, like Human Fall Flat by way of GTA Online. It is also, according to both SteamDB and Steam250 ratings, the highest-rated Steam release of the past 30 days.

Wobbly Life left early access on September 18 and now has 27,618 Steam user reviews clocking in at 97% positive. Its recent reviews, all 1,332 of them, are 96% positive. This just barely puts it above Hades 2 in the rankings of the great Steam aggregates, but rather than debating the intricacies and potential inconsistencies of review algorithms, I'm more interested in the fact that this game has reached this echelon at all. I try to stay on top of trending games, and I'd totally missed this one.

Wobbly Life has been getting updates since July 2020, but it completely slipped by me until now. It seems to have scored major points in the family market, giving kids something safe to play that's also fun for both them and their parents, but there seems to be a childless audience as well. It reads like the kind of game that Roblox wishes it could produce, so that tracks.

I'm reminded of last summer's Steam Next Fest, when Gunpoint and Tactical Breach Wizard bossman Tom Francis pointed to Tiny Glade, a cute little building sim, as the "juggernaut game we're all dwarfed by, the baddest motherfucker in the room." Sometimes, cute and accessible games can block the sun.

As it happens, close behind Wobbly Life in the list of recent Steam breakouts is: BRAZILIAN DRUG DEALER 3: I OPENED A PORTAL TO HELL IN THE FAVELA TRYING TO REVIVE MIT AIA I NEED TO CLOSE IT.

Now that sounds family-friendly.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Balatro but with dice has me hooked, Dice A Million keeps me rolling in this Steam Next Fest demo.