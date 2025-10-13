After 47 hours, Palworld lead finally hits 100% in Megabonk on Steam and has "tried a world record run," catching the eye of the roguelike's solo dev himself: "Well bonked"

Palworld global community manager John 'Bucky' Buckley has been outspoken about how "consumed" he is by smash Steam hit Megabonk, a Vampire Survivors-style roguelike that managed over a million sales in two weeks – but his journey has come to a close.

That's because Bucky has finally, after 47 intense hours of bonking left and right, managed to 100% the new roguelike banger. He reveals as much in a recent online post, addressing the game's ever-growing community (I mean, just look at those SteamDB stats). "Megabonk gamers," exclaims Bucky, "it is with great pleasure that I report… I have bonked, and I have bonked HARD." Attached is a screenshot highlighting his 102 achievements.

Well bonked john palworld https://t.co/ChU8Ri2O88October 12, 2025

"Game. Of. The. Year," continues Bucky, going on to summon Geoff Keighley – host of The Game Awards, which the Palworld lead evidently wants Megabonk creator "vedinad" to snag. "Geoff, lock it in."

Amazingly enough, the roguelike's mastermind dev has actually caught wind of the proud announcement from apparent superfan Bucky, leaving an equally hilarious and wholesome response of his own. "Well bonked, John Palworld."

Unsurprisingly, Bucky quickly spotted the fellow dev's words, with his reply reading, "Thank you, King." At the end is a funny emoji: a man bowing down (in this case, to the Megabonk genius himself, it seems). Bucky's journey might not fully be over just yet, however. In a follow-up post, he explains he's "tried a world record run, just to see what it is like." He includes a screencap of his place on the Megabonk leaderboards: #774.

I tried a world record run, just to see what it is like. Epilepsy aside, it was fun, but I've never been a fan of playing meta builds in most games anyway, so I'll hang my hat up here! 774 baby! ! ! pic.twitter.com/EfiojFNWaYOctober 13, 2025

"Epilepsy aside, it was fun," the Palworld dev admits, "but I've never been a fan of playing meta builds in most games anyway, so I'll hang my hat up here!" Okay, so maybe his time with Megabonk is coming to an end after all – I'd like to think he'll try and up those numbers anyway, though. Judging by his dedication so far, it's not like it's entirely outside the realm of possibility… what's another 47 hours, eh?

Bucky isn't the only dev who has been completely and utterly charmed by Megabonk, either – the Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director loves the roguelike, too. It's taken the web by storm, charting higher than Call of Duty, Borderlands 4, and Marvel Rivals.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roguelike breakout Megabonk has released a patch which reworks the final swarm: "The current meta required you to wear sunglasses and watch a slideshow / lightshow at 1.5fps for 5 hours to get a WR"