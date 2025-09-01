After 3 years, Terraria devs confirm the sandbox game's long-awaited 1.4.5 update is "well into the final push" with devs "ready to push this over the line" once and for all

Terraria 's 1.4.5 update, now three years in the making, is finally, nearly here – honest. It also sounds like there's more to come, despite this supposedly being the final update we were ever going to get.

In a blog post uploaded to Steam, developer Re-Logic writes, "We are in the final push now. The content list is locked in, the bug and ticket list is locked in and the internal timeline is set. We are hopeful that we will be able to share something more publicly soon!"

Over 9,00 bugs have been fixed, and the team got to meet up in person at Gamescom – the first time in a long time many have actually seen each other – so the time has been well spent. The update will also include Terraria's Palworld collaboration .

This is exciting stuff, as the 1.4.4 update was way back in September 2022, so we've been waiting three years for this. While the team isn't sharing a release date just yet, "we have informed all of our internal partners (DR Studios, etc) of the plan so that we can work together to make this happen."

Re-Logic confirms that this is planned to be a global launch, coming to PC, mobile, and consoles simultaneously. So, no matter what you play on, you should be able to join in the fun alongside anyone else.

If you're worried about 1.4.5 being the end of Terraria, rest assured, Re-Logic has "also been able to take care of a lot of planning for 'what comes next' that will hopefully make for more consistency down the line."

Hopefully, this means we won't be going several years between updates again. One thing we know for sure is that crossplay is planned to come shortly after the 1.4.5 update.

