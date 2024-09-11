A Palworld PS5 announcement seems inevitable as the hit survival game's apparent PlayStation port leaks ahead of Tokyo Game Show

Palworld appears to be taking another step closer to its inevitable PS5 release, according to a list of games appearing at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

A list of games attendees, published ahead of the event later this month (via Gematsu), includes Palworld as an exhibited game at the show. As well as being available on Steam and Xbox Series X, however, Palworld's also listed as being playable on PS5.

That should be news to the Palworld community, who until now have only been able to play the game on PC and Xbox. Last time Pocketpair addressed platforms, it told players that it was "still discussing" bringing Palworld to PlayStation, but that a Switch launch was off the table. That was back in June (around the same time that Palworld's devs also started teasing some kind of PlayStation involvement), but we've not heard anything official since.

In lieu of an official announcement, however, this is pretty close, having come direct from event organizer CESA. That suggests that we're likely to hear something from Pocketpair either before or during Tokyo Game Show. Palworld's first anniversary is coming around early next year, and having shifted tens of millions of copies across Xbox and PC on its way to becoming one of the biggest games in Steam history, you can imagine its developers will want to waste little time getting the game onto a new platform.

Palworld's profits are so massive that its devs' next game could "go beyond AAA," but its CEO doesn't want to wield "such an enormous budget."