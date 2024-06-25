Palworld devs are "still discussing" bringing the hit survival game to platforms like PlayStation, but a Nintendo Switch release looks unlikely due to "technical reasons"
If you want to play on the go, you'll need a Steam Deck
Ahead of Palworld's massive Sakurajima update, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe reveals that the smash survival hit could make its way to other consoles like the PlayStation - but it likely won't ever launch on the Nintendo Switch.
Palworld is currently available on just two platforms - PC and the Xbox. As the game barrels toward the release of its biggest update yet, prospective players have been wondering whether Pocketpair's survival gem will ever be available on other platforms. Following a cryptic post seemingly hinting at a PlayStation port from the game's global community manager himself, questions regarding Palworld's arrival on more consoles have burned hotter than ever before.
🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit...hmm...how about....🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤Looks good I think!👀June 22, 2024
Speaking in an interview with Game File, studio lead Takuro Mizobe explains that developers are "still discussing" the game's possible release on new platforms in the future. While he provides no confirmation that Palworld is indeed coming to PlayStation just yet, Mizobe touches on the Switch instead and why the early access title probably isn't ever dropping on Nintendo's handheld console. Unfortunately, it looks as though its hardware simply isn't strong enough to support the game.
As Mizobe notes, Palworld's minimum system requirements on the PC are higher than what the specs boasted by the Switch are. The dev describes how this discrepancy makes it "hard to port to Switch just for technical reasons." While it's disappointing to learn that Palworld likely won't come to Nintendo's portable console, the game is officially marked as playable on the Steam Deck right now meaning that it's thankfully already available on the go.
Years before Palworld became the biggest survival game in the world, its CEO loaned out part of the studio's office for poker chip storage
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.