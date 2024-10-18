My Terraria love pushed me to try this co-op survival game, and its fabulous Steam Next Fest demo is also an RPG in disguise
Build, craft, explore, and fight to your heart's content
Steam Next Fest has been an absolute delight this year, bringing plenty of demos along to explore - and Tinkerlands' own might just be the best slice of a survival game that I've tried yet.
At first glance, Tinkerlands reminded me of a couple of different games. Firstly, I thought of Terraria - a sandbox survival gem I hold close to my heart. Its vast world, varying biomes, and unforgiving bosses are much like Re-Logic's own. Core Keeper, a more recent indie title giving Minecraft meets Stardew Valley vibes, also came to mind given its similar base-building mechanics and overall aesthetic.
Once I hopped into the demo myself, I quickly discovered that Tinkerlands does resemble both of these games in some ways, but it's also so much more. It's a fun package of procedurally generated goodness, potential co-op chaos, and exploration galore. After playing for a short while, I can also safely say that I'm particularly obsessed with the base-building part of Endless Coffee's debut title.
You don't just build your own home. In Tinkerlands, you're tasked with building an entire little thriving town and establishing a diverse community open to new residents who can join and eventually assist you as you adventure. It's sort of like how the NPCs in Terraria work, but a bit more fleshed out - they're not just simple shopkeepers. The pixel art style makes decor feel all the more cozy, too - I just wish I could've rotated furniture.
Outside the base-building, there's a massive world to wander, with unique drops to find and enemies to take on. This is where the more RPG-y side of the game comes into play, and it fits seamlessly in between the crafting and survival-aligned features. There are plenty of formidable bosses to challenge while journeying, too, in proper Terraria fashion. I'm talking giant frogs, creepy-crawly spiders, and royal slimes.
How you handle them is up to you, but I'm personally partial to magic in games like these so I tend to stick with longer-range weapons like staffs. No matter what you choose, though, I'd wager you'll enjoy yourself. I'd recommend giving the demo a go during Valve's seasonal Steam Next Fest, with or without some pals in co-op. Hopefully, Tinkerlands evolves even more and I see the two things I'm most hopeful for one day: mounts and pets.
Check out these other upcoming indie games for even more to look forward to.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.