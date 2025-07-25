Dying Light: The Beast delayed 4 weeks to allow for extra polish: "Our experience has shown how important the first impression is"

Techland has delayed Dying Light: The Beast by four weeks to allow for "extra polishing work" because "our experience has shown how important the first impression is." As such, the parkour zombie 'em up will now release September 19, 2025.

In an email sent to the press, Techland says, "It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we’ve ever released." As such, "to honor this promise," the team has decided to move the release date "to allow for extra polishing work."

"We understand that this may be disappointing, but our experience has shown how important the first impression is," a statement reads. "With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great.

"Areas we want to improve include fine-tuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscenes and player animations further, as well as adding last little details."

Techland goes on to say that the rest of the summer will feature "regular updates" from the studio, as well as a playable demo at Gamescom next month. Next week, the team plans to delve into the game's gore and "you’ll meet our good friend Bober the Beaver again."

"We’re almost there so please bear with us for the remaining 8 weeks – we can’t wait until you finally unleash the Beast on September 19," the statement concludes.

In the meantime, check out our big Dying Light: The Beast hands-on preview, where we call the game "a stunning survival horror character study that left me bloody and breathless."