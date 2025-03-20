Dinosaur survival horror game Deathground gets new trailer and 2025 release window
Just do yourself a favor and don't get in the portapotty
A brand new teaser trailer for dinosaur survival horror Deathground just dropped during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.
Not only did we get a fresh look at this dark and dangerous dinosaur horror, but we also got confirmation that the game is coming this year. Although the month and date are still redacted, at least we know we'll be diving in this year.
This new trailer gives us a sneaky look at some new gameplay, some of the maps that will be on offer in the game, and some of the characters you'll have to choose from.
There are plenty of dinosaur games incoming or already out but what's interesting about Deathground is that it's been designed as a co-op experience first. Although you can play it solo, it's the most fun when you're all thrown in together against your scaly and very hungry foes.
You'll have team-based objectives to achieve while avoiding becoming dino dinner, so working with your fellow wannabe-survivors is going to be key to survival. If you do want to go solo, the objectives stay the same, but you won't have anyone to give you backup this time.
Deathground lets you pick a specialist primary loadout item that you'll need to complete your tasks. These include a motion detector, medkit, hacking device, and a tranquilizer rifle, so make sure you discuss with your team before you all go in with the same item.
With procedurally generated gameplay elements, and dinosaurs that react to your choices via AI, Deathground should provide an exciting deadly playground that you can play over and over with new surprises and events each time.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
As a reminder, Deathground is launching this year on PC and you can wishlist it now via Steam.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Get a first look at I Hate This Place, a new hardcore isometric open world survival horror revealed at the Future Games Show
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible