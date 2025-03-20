Dinosaur survival horror game Deathground gets new trailer and 2025 release window

A brand new teaser trailer for dinosaur survival horror Deathground just dropped during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Not only did we get a fresh look at this dark and dangerous dinosaur horror, but we also got confirmation that the game is coming this year. Although the month and date are still redacted, at least we know we'll be diving in this year.

This new trailer gives us a sneaky look at some new gameplay, some of the maps that will be on offer in the game, and some of the characters you'll have to choose from.

There are plenty of dinosaur games incoming or already out but what's interesting about Deathground is that it's been designed as a co-op experience first. Although you can play it solo, it's the most fun when you're all thrown in together against your scaly and very hungry foes.

You'll have team-based objectives to achieve while avoiding becoming dino dinner, so working with your fellow wannabe-survivors is going to be key to survival. If you do want to go solo, the objectives stay the same, but you won't have anyone to give you backup this time.

Deathground lets you pick a specialist primary loadout item that you'll need to complete your tasks. These include a motion detector, medkit, hacking device, and a tranquilizer rifle, so make sure you discuss with your team before you all go in with the same item.

With procedurally generated gameplay elements, and dinosaurs that react to your choices via AI, Deathground should provide an exciting deadly playground that you can play over and over with new surprises and events each time.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a reminder, Deathground is launching this year on PC and you can wishlist it now via Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.