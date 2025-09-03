How to find the key to open the locked door in Cronos The New Dawn

You'll find a locked door in Cronos soon after you start playing and, fortunately, the apartment key isn't far away. Although it is tucked away around a corner, so you could miss it if you're not looking that hard as you explore.

You also won't have the flashlight in Cronos as this point, so you'll be fumbling a little in the dark as you work out what you're looking for.

Here's where to find the first key in Cronos and open the locked door.

The first Cronos key location

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

You'll encounter the first locked door in Cronos after punching away the planks for a melee tutorial, where you'll smash your way into an apartment corridor and actually discover two locked doors. The first one on the left as you enter you can't do anything about from this side just yet, so don't worry about it. It's the one at the end of the corridor you need to open, or you won't be able to proceed.

The key isn't far away, fortunately. Take the left path just by the locked door into a bedroom and look for a gap in the wall, as the rusty key you need is just inside the other room that you can reach through this gap. It's right by the other previously locked door, that you can now open from inside to get back into the corridor.

With this key, you can now open up your first locked door in Cronos and be on your way. This is only the first of three locked doors you'll need to open, though, with each one needing a different method to get through - a chained door in Cronos and the Cronos code door. So be prepared for a trilogy of lock opening fun in total.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.