Looking for the flashlight in Cronos? It's there, you just have to wait

If you're looking for the flashlight in Cronos, you'll just have to wait. The New Dawn will give you a torch, but only when it decides it's time. For those first few minutes exploring in the darkness, you'll have to squint and bare it.

Here's where you get the flashlight in Cronos The New Dawn

(Image credit: Bloober team)

When Cronos first starts, it's a chronically dingy game. There's just about enough light to get by, but it's dark enough that'll you'll almost certainly start looking for a flashlight.

Prodding buttons to see if you can summon a torch in The New Dawn will do nothing though, as the game takes complete control of when you get one and when it activates. Until it's time you'll have nothing but the dusty light through windows, and occasional ethereal orange glows to see where you're going.

You will, however, get a flashlight in Cronos when you reach this point in the game during the objective to 'Find the Predecessor':

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

When you pass through that door your torch will magically activate, in some sort of dress makers or tailor's shop (as you can see in the shot up top). There's no clear reason why now and not sooner, when it was just as dark, but it's just how the game works. There's no flashlight button in Cronos, no manual control - the game just gives and occasionally takes away your light. And, you can be sure if the torch ever goes out for any reason, it's not going to be a good one.

You'll never get any manual control over the light in The New Dawn, so it's just something you'll have to get used to. It goes on when you (mostly) need it, occasionally flickers for atmosphere and there's not much you can do about it. However, if you want some help with things you can control, my Cronos tips will hopefully let you survive a little longer in this quite tough survival horror.

