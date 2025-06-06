New strategy game Chronicles Medieval has you fight third-person battles with Tom Hardy narrating in a surpringly normal accent for once

Chronicles Medieval is a fresh strategy game from Raw Power games, a new developer team. You can "engage in intense combat, fight for land, glory, and legacy, and lead massive armies into epic scale battles." And it's all narrated by Tom Hardy with the least-weird accent he's ever done in his entire career.

Revealed today during Summer Game Fest's opening night showcase, the cinematic gives way to show a knight on a horse slowly walking through huge formations of medieval infantry.

Based on the gameplay and the cinematics, it looks like Chronicles Medieval is a third-person strategy game that allows you to get in amongst the nitty gritty combat yourself. The cinematic shows cavalry clashing in muddy fields, buildings burning as flaming siege weapons fling trebuchet shot, and even soldiers visiting graves.

Hardy's narration describes a specific character's backstory, but ends by telling us that's just one story, and ours is our own to tell. So, story and your choices may have a big impact in Chronicles Medieval.

This is a developing story…

