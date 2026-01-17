Danganronpa creator's massive tactical RPG has secretly been two games all along, which, y'know, makes sense considering the enormity of 100 routes

It's no secret that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy is a huge game, to put it lightly. Before launch, the veterans behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape were boasting of 100 routes dense enough to be considered proper endings, but now, almost a year after its release, developer Too Kyo Games has revealed that The Hundred Line has actually been two games in one all along.

On social media, the developer said that The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy has been masquerading as a single game this entire time but it's actually a two-in-one pack containing The Hundred Line and The Hundred Line 2, which might have been obvious to players who completed the game. The first part contains the first 100 in-game days, and the second is about everything that happens after.

Anyone who has played the high-schooling tactical RPG knows there's an entire credit roll after the game's first 100 days, and this is the point where those 100 routes really start to branch too, so in hindsight the revelation does make sense. (Thanks, Automaton.)