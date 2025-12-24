Danganronpa creator is excited for you to play his next game "that is not a remake of Danganronpa 2" – though "it brings back memories"

News
By Contributions from published

Kazutaka Kodaka really wants you to know Danganronpa 2x2 is not a remake

A screenshot shows a Danganronpa character with yellow eyes and spiky brown hair yelling against an orange background that indicates a &quot;counter&quot;
(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)

Kazutaka Kodaka's upcoming Danganronpa 2x2 is by no means a remake of endearingly psychopathic 2012 game Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, the visual novel legend stresses to GamesRadar+.

Kodaka, the ambitious creator of both Danganronpa and inconceivably ginormous 2025 strategy RPG The Hundred Line, tells us Danganronpa 2x2 is actually "a game that is not a remake of Danganronpa 2, but rather uses the characters in a new story and a new scenario in a new setting."