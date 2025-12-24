Danganronpa creator is excited for you to play his next game "that is not a remake of Danganronpa 2" – though "it brings back memories"

Kazutaka Kodaka's upcoming Danganronpa 2x2 is by no means a remake of endearingly psychopathic 2012 game Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, the visual novel legend stresses to GamesRadar+.

Kodaka, the ambitious creator of both Danganronpa and inconceivably ginormous 2025 strategy RPG The Hundred Line, tells us Danganronpa 2x2 is actually "a game that is not a remake of Danganronpa 2, but rather uses the characters in a new story and a new scenario in a new setting."

So, yes, both Danganronpa 2 and Danganronpa 2x2 cast you as a student on a tropical getaway to the lush Jabberwock Island. Steam pages for both visual novels advertise the same screenshot – though, the modern one is crisper, and more vibrantly mango-colored. And it's true that both visual novels let deceptively adorable teddy bear Monokuma force you into a game of mass murder. But it won't be the same exact mass murder, OK?

"We hope we'll be able to see the fans enjoy those characters in the new, updated version of it," Kodaka continues to say about Danganronpa 2x2, emphasizing again that the game is "not a remake, but rather a retelling of that story" in Danganronpa 2.

That said, Kodaka admits it's been "nostalgic" to be working on the unconventional murder mystery series again. He says, "To be able to work with the characters from 10 years ago and to bring them back into the new setting that they'll be able to be used in, it's definitely a nostalgic feeling. It brings back memories when I'm able to continue working on it."

Call it a comeback, if you want. Just don't call it a remake.