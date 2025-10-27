Civilization 7 update brings pirates and "powerful" Ocean Tiles, but developer Firaxis won't say much more: "You'll notice smaller, less frequent updates while the team shifts into testing"

Ahoy, Civilization

While we head deeper into autumn, Civilization 7 is wading into the open sea with its particularly nautical upcoming update 1.3.0.

Developer Firaxis explains in a slightly vague update check-in post – it knows fans have been hoping for more frequent updates, or possibly even a content roadmap, but creative director Ed Beach writes in the post that, "We've held off on providing too much detail until we knew that the significant updates we wanted to make had a clear path forward and were sufficiently fleshed out." In any case, think boats.

The saltwater taffy on top is the Tides of Power Content Collection that will arrive alongside update 1.3.0. Tides of Power will bring along with it the Tonga civilization and the Republic of Pirates – the latter of which should arrive shoreside in December, accompanied by "the formidable leader Sayyida al Hurra, along with the Ottomans and Iceland."

