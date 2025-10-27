Firaxis says Civilization 7 is getting "dramatic changes" as it tests a way to basically bypass its divisive Ages system and let you play as one faction the whole game

News
By published

"We're internally playtesting ways to play as one civ continuously through the Ages"

Civilization 7: a screenshot of a bronze man playing the violin during the trailer for Civilization 7.
(Image credit: Firaxis)

Civilization 7 developer Firaxis is playtesting a way for players to essentially bypass the game's biggest, and most controversial, new feature: the updated Ages system.

In a Steam update detailing Firaxis's plans for Civilization 7's post-launch roadmap, the developer says it's testing out "some dramatic changes to the Legacy Paths and Victories," although it doesn't add anything on that front beyond wanting "to open up the game and provide many new paths your empire can follow while achieving greatness and competing for victory."

See more PS5 News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.