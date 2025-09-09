Ghost of Yotei co-director says only 10% of Sucker Punch would be really excited to develop a new Sly Cooper game: "It's been a long time since Sly Cooper's come out"

Don't hold your breath for a new Sly Cooper game, according to Sucker Punch's Nate Fox.

It's been 12 years since the last Sly Cooper game, 2013's Thieves in Time, and a staggering 20 years since the last Sucker Punch Sly game, 2005's Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves. And in case those facts alone aren't enough to convince you the studio has, for now at least, moved on from Sly, just hear what Fox had to say about the series in a recent interview with MinnMax (queued up below).

For some context, host Ben Hanson asked Fox directly what percentage of Sucker Punch would be down to revive Sly Cooper, and Fox answered, "10%" to Hanson's surprise.

"It's been a long time since Sly Cooper's come out," added Fox.

125 Rapid-Fire Questions About Ghost of Yōtei With Sucker Punch's Nate Fox - YouTube Watch On

Of course, ultimately Sony holds the rights to the Sly Cooper IP, and it's shown in the past that it isn't averse to having other studios make Sly games, so never say never. Still, it's discouraging but understandable hearing Fox put so much distance between Sly and the studio that put the franchise on the map.

Sucker Punch is on track to launch Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, on October 2, and it's been feeling pretty darn good about that release date ever since GTA 6 was delayed to May 2026 - so good that it's still recovering from the hangover from its celebrations.

Ghost of Yotei won't be too caught up in which Tsushima ending you chose, director says, because "both endings are valid" and the open-world sequel is set over 300 years later.