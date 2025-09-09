Ghost of Yotei won't be too caught up in which Tsushima ending you chose, director says, because "both endings are valid" and the open-world sequel is set over 300 years later

If you're worried about how Ghost of Yotei will follow up the ending you picked in Tsushima, don't worry, it doesn't really matter.

While Sucker Punch made a name for itself for having players make moral choices with the InFamous series on PS3, its follow-up in Ghost of Tsushima shockingly lacked that (even though the ghost vs samurai dynamic seemed prime for it). However, at the end of the game you do have to make a choice that will cement Jin in his path of being a noble samurai or The Ghost.

Naturally with the announcement of the game's sequel Ghost of Yotei, players wonder which ending is the canon one, or at the very least if their decision will have a lasting effect on the events of the sequel.

In an interview with MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Ghost of Yotei co-director Nate Fox is asked which ending of Tsushima Yotei's story takes place in. Fox responds: "It's 300 years-plus later. Both endings are valid." Hanson then follows up asking if anyone will reference the events of Tsushima in Yotei, to which Fox simply says "no."

In fact, it seems Ghost of Yotei may be fully standalone as Hanson also asks if Atsu is related to Jin at all, with Fox confirming no, she isn't. That's then taken one step further, asking if Atsu had even heard of Jin, to which Fox once again says "no."

That's undoubtedly an interesting spin, but when Hanson follows up by saying "so Jin isn't really a legend in the world," Fox just makes a suspicious face and drinks his coffee (or other beverage in a coffee cup). So, it's probably safe to say the events of Tsushima will come up in one way or another, but just don't worry too much about which ending you took.

