Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 pre-orders include Doom Slayer and an actual full-sized skateboard

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is rolling out a heavy dose of nostalgia for those who grew up mastering ollies and kickflips when it launches on July 11. But what's even more impressive than seeing more iconic skating games remade is that the Collector's Edition comes with the most apt collectible you can imagine - a full-sized skateboard.

The game will be released on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and the current Nintendo Switch, including launching day one on Xbox Game Pass over the summer. Of course, if you don't fancy picking up one of the best Xbox Game Pass deals, you can instead pre-order the Collector's Edition at Amazon and get a hold of the limited edition full size Birdhouse Wings skateboard deck.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 officially launches on July 11, 2025 at $49.99 / £49.99. However, the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will launch a few days earlier on July 8, costing $69.99 / £69.99 and $129.99 / £119.99 respectively.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition | $129.99 at Amazon

The Collector's Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 includes a copy of the game for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, along with the full size Birdhouse Wings skateboard deck. You're also getting all the Deluxe Edition extras, including access to the demo, in-game Wireframe Tony Shader, Doom Slayer & Revenant playable skaters, extra soundtrack songs and extra Create-a-Skater in-game items.

You won't be able to take the skateboard for a test drive right away, as it's just the deck and doesn't include any wheels, trucks, and grip tape. But it can still make for a stunning display piece, with its exclusive Birdhouse wings design and printed Tony Hawk autograph.

If the Collector's Edition doesn't do anything for you, or you don't have the room for a full sized skateboard (I don't either) you can pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition instead.



The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $69.99 / £69.99 and is only available through the digital storefront of your console of choice. You'll get a full digital copy as well as Foundry Demo Access, three days of early access, Doom Slayer & Revenant skaters, an extra soundtrack song, and extra Create-a-Skater items.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Of course, there are still standard editions too, if you're still coveting physical media or don't need all that extra content. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Standard Edition is available for $49.99 / £49.99 at Amazon, and comes with a physical version of the game for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.



Picking up this version won't get you a real-life skateboard, but it will get you Wireframe Tony Shader and access to the Foundry Demo. The demo is slated to release a month earlier in June and gives you access to two skaters and two parks to play around with. Activision has also included two soundtrack songs in the demo, so you shouldn't get bored of trying out your combos before launch.

If you want to enhance your gaming setup as you play one of the best sports games, check out our guides to the best gaming headsets and the best SSD for gaming just in time before the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 this summer.