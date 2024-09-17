The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't even been announced properly yet, but this Stardew Valley-like life sim was just confirmed as one of its first games

Nintendo is yet to reveal its Switch successor, but that's not stopped the devs of one upcoming cozy life sim from announcing that their game is launching on it.

My Time at Evershine is the next follow-up to My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock from Pathea Games – 3D life sims with all the farming, building, and relationship-building elements that fans of games like Stardew Valley love. It seems like the next game is set to expand on that even further – in our preview , Anja notes that Evershine brings in a city-builder flair for an even deeper layer of depth.

It's not just this new content that's turning heads, though, but the release platforms announced. As well as PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, a press release confirms that Panthea will bring Evershine to "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced." Given that the life sim doesn't have a release date yet, and therefore might be quite a while away, it's not too shocking that the devs might be thinking ahead to the Nintendo Switch 2 (as it's become unofficially known), but directly announcing as such is quite a surprise given that we don't even know what the console looks like yet.

Earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company will "make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," which means we can expect to find out something official about the next-gen hardware before the end of March 2025. For the time being though, it's all a waiting game, with no indication from Nintendo itself as to when the console will be released.

