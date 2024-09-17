My Time at Evershine is finally adding the multiplayer mode that fans of the cozy RPG sim series have wanted for years

My Time at Sandrock may have failed to deliver on its promises of a fully fleshed-out multiplayer mode, but Pathea Games isn't making the same mistake with its sequel.

My Time at Evershine only recently launched on Kickstarter , but it's already shaping up to be a promising entry in Pathea's beloved RPG sim series. From its unique city-builder flair to its inclusion of the multiplayer mode fans wanted to see in Sandrock, Evershine is impressive, to say the least - and GamesRadar+ got to learn all about it firsthand during a recent preview in which developers provided a sneak peek at co-op.

Unlike in Sandrock, Evershine's multiplayer feels like a proper multiplayer mode - up to four players share in the main story and progress together. While the host is the only person who can "complete" quests, everyone contributes to finishing missions and can take part in marking off objectives. Money is also shared between all players, Stardew Valley -style. It's the comfortable sort of multiplayer mode typical of most cozy games.

Reveal Trailer | My Time at Evershine - YouTube Watch On

Pathea is going to great lengths to ensure that it's all seamless, too. According to the devs, difficulty in multiplayer mode is "dynamic" - it scales depending on how many members are in a party at once. The world map also comes with "multiplayer-specific designs" that set it apart from the single-player one. For example, dungeons may look a bit different in a co-op playthrough than when playing alone.

Devs are aiming for mod support adjacent to Evershine's multiplayer mode as well, but I'm personally just happy to see the version of co-op coming to fruition that I longed for in both My Time at Sandrock and My Time at Portia - and if you're not looking forward to playing with friends yourself but want to adventure alongside a party, Pathea's got you covered. Evershine allows for up to three NPCs to join a player if real folks haven't filled the slots.

