"Pricing is never just about numbers": Infinity Nikki fans had an "intense" reaction to furniture prices, says dev, which taught the team to start "building long-term trust"

Infinity Nikki was recently back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons (plans for way overpriced furniture items led to such a huge backlash from the community that developer Infold Games pulled back on them almost immediately), but the controversy apparently just made the devs learn that "transparency and alignment with player expectations must come first."

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about this month's events, lead gameplay systems designer Douhu said all the drama "reinforced one of our core beliefs: Infinity Nikki is a game in constant evolution, and the best way to evolve is to move forward together with players."

"Their voices highlight the gap between our intentions and their expectations, and by listening carefully and responding quickly, we can not only resolve immediate issues but also improve future design and content," they continued. "In that sense, while the reaction was intense, it also gave us a valuable opportunity to grow and deepen community trust."

Going forward, Douhou explained that Infold Games' "biggest takeaway" is that "pricing is never just about numbers—it's about how players perceive value, how long-lasting the content feels, and whether the experience feels fair relative to the cost." Part of that comes from "communicating clearly" with the community before big updates even go live, so everyone can be on the same page about "which items were permanents and what roles they played in the overall gameplay loop" and so on to "prevent misunderstandings."

"Another key lesson was the need for a more efficient feedback loop" Douhu added. "We've strengthened our internal processes to capture community reactions immediately after updates go live, so that issues can be spotted and addressed sooner. Most importantly, this isn't just about a one-time price adjustment—it's part of building long-term trust. We want players to see that when they speak up, we listen, and when we listen, we take action. That principle will continue to guide our updates going forward."

