Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to be my new favorite Nintendo Switch game, and it's basically Animal Crossing meets Sanrio

The recent Nintendo Direct has blessed us with many an exciting reveal, including news of Hello Kitty Island Adventure's release next year on the Switch.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure first debuted on iOS last summer, leaving cozy game stans wondering whether the adorable title would ever launch on non-mobile platforms. During today's big Nintendo Direct showcase, developer Sunblink unveiled that the whimsical Animal Crossing-esque game is indeed on its way to the Nintendo Switch - and it'll drop on the portable console in 2025.

The wholesome adventure sees some of Sanrio's most beloved faces come to life including Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, and Kuromi.

This story is developing.