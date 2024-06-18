Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to be my new favorite Nintendo Switch game, and it's basically Animal Crossing meets Sanrio
New Horizons, who?
The recent Nintendo Direct has blessed us with many an exciting reveal, including news of Hello Kitty Island Adventure's release next year on the Switch.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure first debuted on iOS last summer, leaving cozy game stans wondering whether the adorable title would ever launch on non-mobile platforms. During today's big Nintendo Direct showcase, developer Sunblink unveiled that the whimsical Animal Crossing-esque game is indeed on its way to the Nintendo Switch - and it'll drop on the portable console in 2025.
The wholesome adventure sees some of Sanrio's most beloved faces come to life including Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, and Kuromi.
This story is developing.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.