Coral Island is the best farming game I've played since Stardew Valley with over 300 hours so far, but a new update adding multiplayer and more romance means I'm not done with the cozy gem just yet

One of my favorite farming and life sims reminiscent of Stardew Valley is Coral Island, with its cozy gameplay loop and whimsical vibes – and even though I've already clocked over 300 hours in-game, its latest update has me ready for more.

The new Coral Island update, patch 1.2, has been in the back of most fans' minds ever since Stairway Games' debut title was first released into Early Access nearly three years ago on Steam in 2022. That's because it harbors one of the most hotly anticipated features – co-op, or multiplayer. Today marks its long-awaited arrival, but the ability to play alongside friends isn't the only exciting addition to come as part of the 1.2 update.

As outlined in the official patch notes on Steam, Coral Island's romance system has now been revamped. There are new "hangout events" players can spend with their chosen partners, like picnics, jam sessions, and spontaneous beach bonfires, along with some unique cutscenes to accompany each one – and they're entirely separate from the normal heart events. There are, however, also new heart events to look forward to, too.

Coral Island 1.2 “Multiplayer and Romance” Update Trailer - YouTube Watch On

These new events pop when players have at least 11-15 hearts with their married partners, featuring both "deep conversations" in which spouses reveal everything from their aspirations to their deepest fears, and special cutscenes to "experience intimate moments in daily life, from quiet mornings together to romantic dates." Should people choose to, though, they can also marry fellow players thanks to multiplayer.

There's co-op farming, fieldwork, and marriage now with the 1.2 update, just like in Stardew Valley, and I'm personally so here for it. That's not all, either – players can expect to see residents donning spooky new outfits during the fall season, and I'm sort of obsessed. Pablo's costume is literally a recreation of that Dwayne Johnson meme (you know the one, where he's sporting a black turtleneck and gold chain).

Stairway Games has more planned for its beloved sim, too, with the Nintendo Switch release still in the works and a launch for the upcoming 1.3 update planned "for the second half of 2025, toward the end of the year" sometime.



Itching for even more? Here are our favorite games like Stardew Valley, and some of the most exciting new games to look forward to.