Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"

Bad news console owners, the Xbox and PS5 versions of Cities: Skylines 2 are still delayed, with no new launch date in sight.

A news post on the game's Steam page (spotted by Eurogamer ), the developers note they "continue to make steady progress on the console version," but "despite these advancements, we have more things we need to address before we reach the level of quality and the experience we want for you."

Improvements have been made to performance and stability, the two lacking areas of the game which led to its console delay back in 2024 . But then graphics issues caused further delays, and there won't be a new release date before summer, as the developers "want to avoid any premature estimates and instead commit to providing you with reliable information when we’re closer to a launch-ready state."

Cities: Skylines 2 was review-bombed on Steam back when the PC version first launched. It was in such a sorry state that one reviewer wrote: "Cities: Skylines 2 should not be released. It pains me to say as a big fan of the original game, but the sequel here is simply not in an acceptable state."

The bad news isn't over, though. Those of you who play on PC will also have to wait longer for the asset editor to launch. The developers write it has "proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated due to the hefty amounts of built-in assets affected by the changes, but it is moving forward."

Again, there's no word on when the issues will be resolved, but the developers are "committed to solving these challenges, and our dedicated team is actively making progress to overcome them." So, just be patient and hopefully things will be solved soon.

