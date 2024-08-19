Silent Hill 2's new story trailer was Bloober's "love letter" to the horror classic's 2001 trailer, and in some parts it's a shot-for-shot remake

Silent Hill 2 remake's brand new story trailer was designed to be a "love letter" to the horror game's original 2001 trailer.

Just earlier today, Konami released a brand new story-oriented trailer for Silent Hill 2 remake, which you can see in full just below. The trailer opens with protagonist James Sunderland's wife, Maria, speaking to him from within a jail cell, and focuses on his other interactions with supporting characters within the titular town, including Eddie.

“James, honey, did something happen to you?”Watch the official story trailer for SILENT HILL 2 now and discover the emotional stories behind the characters James will encounter.Coming to PlayStation 5 & PC via Steam on October 8.#SILENTHILL #BlooberTeam #KONAMI pic.twitter.com/dyPd60gURnAugust 19, 2024

It turns out this trailer was designed to be developer Bloober Team's "love letter" to the original Silent Hill 2 trailer from all the way back in 2001. That's according to Bloober Team creative director and lead designer, Mateusz Lenart, writing on Twitter, praising Konami for collaborating with Bloober Team on the trailer. "I think it captures the mood of the game pretty well," Lenart adds.

I really love this one! ❤️ We wanted to create something that will be a love letter to the OG trailer from 2001 which also focuses on Maria in the cell. We expanded on that idea and created the entire composition of the video around that scene, which. in my opinion, was a… https://t.co/gVCcBgReWkAugust 19, 2024

The trailer Lenart is referencing is the one seen just below, and watching the two side by side, they're incredibly alike. The trailer opens with the same monologue from Maria, before cutting to James' found footage-style film of Maria within the hotel. The trailer even opens with the same few guitar notes, and later features James confronting Eddie about why he can't kill people.

Silent Hill 2 [Trailer E3] [2001] - YouTube Watch On

One could even argue that the 2001 trailer is more action-packed than the new trailer for Bloober Team's remake. A common criticism of Silent Hill 2 remake trailers over the past year is that they've focused too much on action, but the new trailer merely features James stalking around the town, while the 2001 trailer has him both killing monsters and being killed by monsters.

We just recently went hands-on with Konami and Bloober Team's remake, and for more on why it's looking more impressive than ever before, read up on our complete Silent Hill 2 remake preview.

At the same event, iconic Silent Hill 2 artist Masahiro Ito told us that he didn't want to remake the horror classic, but he decided to cooperate to "make sure the core was preserved."