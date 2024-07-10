With one day left in the 2024 Steam Summer Sale, don't miss best-ever discounts on RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, Persona 3 Reload, and Cyberpunk 2077

The 2024 Steam Summer Sale ends on Wednesday, July 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT, so there's still time to make good on some seasonally slashed prices.

With 2023 being a blowout year for RPGs and 2024 doing a remarkable job maintaining that momentum, all flavors of role-playing have gotten some hefty discounts with this Steam sale, with many RPGs matching or beating their best-ever savings. I've pulled out 10, with a focus on RPGs, action RPGs, and a few JRPGs that came out this year or last year, or are timeless pillars of their genre. According to SteamDB, these are all offering best-ever discounts, so now's a great time to add them to your Steam library.

I'll also give a special mention to Elden Ring, currently 30% off at $41.99 . This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's only $6 more expensive than its record low, making it a solid deal if you want to join in on all the Shadow of the Erdtree fun (the DLC is of course $39.99 extra, and very worth it).

Timely reflections from our own Jasmine: I'm playing Cyberpunk 2077 for the very first time, and it's making me question everything I knew about how an RPG should look and feel .