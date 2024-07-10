With one day left in the 2024 Steam Summer Sale, don't miss best-ever discounts on RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, Persona 3 Reload, and Cyberpunk 2077
Some of the best, biggest, and even newest RPGs and JRPGs hit record lows on Steam
The 2024 Steam Summer Sale ends on Wednesday, July 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT, so there's still time to make good on some seasonally slashed prices.
With 2023 being a blowout year for RPGs and 2024 doing a remarkable job maintaining that momentum, all flavors of role-playing have gotten some hefty discounts with this Steam sale, with many RPGs matching or beating their best-ever savings. I've pulled out 10, with a focus on RPGs, action RPGs, and a few JRPGs that came out this year or last year, or are timeless pillars of their genre. According to SteamDB, these are all offering best-ever discounts, so now's a great time to add them to your Steam library.
- Baldur's Gate 3 - 20% off at $47.99: Our 2023 GOTY, and one of the finest RPGs ever crafted. A true triumph of the medium and every discipline within it.
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 50% off at $29.99: CDPR officially has nobody working on this game, so if you were playing the long game on the "is it fixed yet" gambit, now's the time to jump in.
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - 20% off at $55.99: A great RPG trapped in a shoddy PC port which has become much less shoddy with patches.
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - 90% off at $3.99: A game so good that the doomed development of its not-sequels hurts more than ever today.
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - 30% off at $41.99: Stylish combat featuring gorgeous characters and some frankly absurd bosses – easily in my top 10 games of the year so far.
- Monster Hunter World - 67% off at $9.89: There's no better way to brush up ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds, which is due next year and looks to be Monster Hunter World 2.
- Octopath Traveler 2 - 40% off at $35.99: Better than the original eight-protagonist JRPG, which set a pretty good pace to begin with, in every conceivable way.
- Persona 3 Reload - 30% off at $48.99: Rightly held up by many as a modern gold-standard for JRPG remakes.
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - 30% off at $34.99: Rightly held up by many as a modern gold-standard for JRPG remakes which don't borrow from Persona 5 Royal.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 90% off at $3.99: The Steam sale staple, and quite possibly the best deal for dollars per hour of fun you'll find.
I'll also give a special mention to Elden Ring, currently 30% off at $41.99. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's only $6 more expensive than its record low, making it a solid deal if you want to join in on all the Shadow of the Erdtree fun (the DLC is of course $39.99 extra, and very worth it).
Timely reflections from our own Jasmine: I'm playing Cyberpunk 2077 for the very first time, and it's making me question everything I knew about how an RPG should look and feel.
Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a senior writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.