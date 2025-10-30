"Truly, accidental marketing at its finest": Indie dungeon RPG mistranslated as "Sh**ty Dungeon" actually got a huge boost from Japanese Steam users sharing the joke

Not sure how they got that from "The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles" but I'm glad they did

pixelated fantasy characters in a wooden room
(Image credit: Fix-a-Bug)

An Italian indie game on Steam called The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles, which accidentally ended up being localized to "shitty dungeon" in Japan, actually received a ton of wishlists off the back of it.

Back in August, 2D dungeon-crawling, roguelite-adjacent RPG The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles got a Japanese Steam page. This was quickly picked up on by players, who noticed that the translation work wasn't exactly accurate. The translated title ended up as "Kuso Dungeon," which translates to "Shitty Dungeon" or, at best, the slightly less mean "Crap Dungeon."

