Indie devs in shambles but "still laughing" after translation error turns their dungeon roguelite into "Crap Dungeon" on Steam: "Please give our game a try, I'm hoping it's not actually crap"
Well this stinks...
Every language has its own quirks, nuances, and slang. As a Londoner, there are plenty of times I see a word in a game title or advert that makes me cringe because it means something embarrassing over here. Unfortunately for an Italian indie game on Steam called The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles, it got localized to Shitty Dungeon in Japanese.
The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is an upcoming 2D dungeon-crawler with roguelite elements. As reported by Automaton, developer Fix-a-Bug – an ironic name, given the situation – announced an October 24, 2025 launch date for the game. But on August 8, Japanese gamers noticed the name Kuso Dungeon literally translated to shitty/crappy dungeon. Hopefully Steam's silly new rules don't flag it as NSFW and ban it from sale.
こんにちは！ゲームのプログラマーです😅意図したわけではないのですが、日本語では「クソダンジョン」💩になってしまいました。修正中ですが…正直まだ笑っています🤭遊んでみてください。本当にそんな「クソ」じゃないことを願っています ^_^※この文はAI翻訳で書きました。August 13, 2025
The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles proved popular at Tokyo Game Show, so the demo got a Japanese-language version. Apparently, this was mostly machine-translated and read rather strangely to native players, so the developer has been updating it to sound more natural. Unfortunately, this name change seems to be a misstep that arose during that process.
One of the game's developers, Giorgio Macratore, responded to a person who pointed out the name on Twitter, writing (translated by Automaton), "Hello! Programmer here. It wasn't intended, but it seems the game became 'Crap Dungeon' in Japanese. I'm fixing it now… but honestly, I'm still laughing. Please give our game a try, I'm hoping it's not actually crap."
You can check out The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles' free demo on Steam for yourself, right here.
While you're here, have a look at all the upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.