Indie devs in shambles but "still laughing" after translation error turns their dungeon roguelite into "Crap Dungeon" on Steam: "Please give our game a try, I'm hoping it's not actually crap"

Every language has its own quirks, nuances, and slang. As a Londoner, there are plenty of times I see a word in a game title or advert that makes me cringe because it means something embarrassing over here. Unfortunately for an Italian indie game on Steam called The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles, it got localized to Shitty Dungeon in Japanese.

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is an upcoming 2D dungeon-crawler with roguelite elements. As reported by Automaton , developer Fix-a-Bug – an ironic name, given the situation – announced an October 24, 2025 launch date for the game. But on August 8, Japanese gamers noticed the name Kuso Dungeon literally translated to shitty/crappy dungeon. Hopefully Steam's silly new rules don't flag it as NSFW and ban it from sale.

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles proved popular at Tokyo Game Show, so the demo got a Japanese-language version. Apparently, this was mostly machine-translated and read rather strangely to native players, so the developer has been updating it to sound more natural. Unfortunately, this name change seems to be a misstep that arose during that process.

One of the game's developers, Giorgio Macratore, responded to a person who pointed out the name on Twitter, writing (translated by Automaton), "Hello! Programmer here. It wasn't intended, but it seems the game became 'Crap Dungeon' in Japanese. I'm fixing it now… but honestly, I'm still laughing. Please give our game a try, I'm hoping it's not actually crap."

You can check out The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles' free demo on Steam for yourself, right here .

