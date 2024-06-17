Todd Howard says Bethesda doesn't need to rush out a new RPG because of the Fallout TV show's success: "I don't think it's bad for people to miss things"

Bethesda head Todd Howard says the studio doesn't need to rush out another RPG off the back of Prime Video's smash-hit success in the Fallout TV show.

Howard recently spoke to MrMattyPlays in the interview below, and was asked about whether Bethesda feels any pressure to launch a new RPG in light of the Fallout TV show's staggering success. "We don't feel like we need to rush any of that," Howard said with regard to the work Bethesda is currently doing on Fallout 76 and elsewhere.

"Right now the Fallout TV show fills a certain niche in terms of franchise and storytelling. [I] totally get the desire for a new mainline, single-player game, and those things take time. I don't think it's bad for people to miss things. We just want to get it right, and make sure everything we're doing in a franchise, whether it's The Elder Scrolls or Fallout and now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everyone who loves these franchises as much as we do," Howard continued.

"I'd like to hold this stuff back as long as possible, and my perfect scenario for games is to announce them and get them out as quickly as possible," Howard continued, answering a query from the YouTuber about whether Bethesda feels under any pressure to launch games at a regular cadence. Howard was also quick to acknowledge that that's probably not the answer everyone wants.

The message from Howard is pretty clear: The Elder Scrolls 6's schedule hasn't been impacted by the Fallout TV show's success, and it'll be arriving whenever Bethesda deems it ready. Bethesda's recent releases have been years apart: there were five years separating Starfield from Fallout 76, and three years separating the MMO and Fallout 4.

The Fallout TV show, meanwhile, pulled in a staggering 65 million viewers within its first few weeks, and sent the Fallout series rocketing up sales charts around the world. Howard said it was "beyond anything" he's seen in his 30-year career, and Prime Video has renewed the Fallout TV show for a Season 2, although just as with Bethesda's games, there's no word on when it might be releasing.

