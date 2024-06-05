Fallout season 2 is coming "as fast as humanly possible," says showrunner
Fallout season 2 is on its way – and showrunner Graham Wagner says we might not have to wait very long.
"We are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done," Wager told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible."
Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, hit Prime Video on April 10 and became the second-biggest original show on the streamer to date just behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Season 2 was ordered just one week after the show's explosive premiere.
The first season takes place in New California, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) leaving the Vault for the first time in search of her kidnapped father (Kyle MacLachlan). The season finale sets up a very specific season 2 location (and we'll just let you click the through-link to find out).
"And there are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, 'That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2,'" co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet added. "So it feels like we’re so much farther along and it’s honestly really exciting and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1. We’re excited to get to now do those now.
