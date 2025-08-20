The new vampire RPG from The Witcher 3 devs is slowly revealing its vampire powers, and it's starting to sound like the medieval Dishonored I didn't know I wanted until now

Vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is gradually revealing the bloodsucking powers you'll have access to, and it's starting to sound like an extremely good day to be a Dishonored sicko like me.

Speaking to the Future Games Show, game director Konrad Tomaszciewicz explained that protagonist Coen will have different powers depending on what time during the game's day/night cycle he fights. During the day he fights with sword and shield, but at night "after he turns into a vampire, he comes faster and stronger, gaining the ability to fight with his claws and teeth, and a few other vampiric powers."

Those are what I'm particularly interested in, because Tomaszciewicz goes on to explain that those powers affect the way Coen can get around the open world. One of those, for instance, is Planeshift, "which allows [Coen] to break the law of gravity and walk on the walls and ceilings." Another one is Shadowstep, "which allows Coen to teleport short distances."

Those abilities, Tomaszciewicz explains, allows players to "find unique ways to complete the quests." To me, they sound a lot like the tools available in one of my favorite stealth games, Dishonored - Planeshift certainly sounds like Blink, which was a key part of Dishonored hero Corvo's toolset. Between that flexibility in movement and the flexibility in quest design that developer Rebel Wolves has been hinting at, I'm starting to get very excited for The Blood of Dawnwalker's release next year.

