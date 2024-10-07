Starfield Shattered Space doesn't always play to Bethesda's strengths, but two small side quests did

When it comes to Bethesda's RPGs, it's often the smaller side quests that tend to stick with me the most. Perhaps it's because of the way you can organically come across them; making it feel like a discovery you chanced upon rather than a quest leading you down a set path. Or maybe it's because they explore shorter, compact stories that catch you by surprise, but in the likes of both Skyrim , Fallout, and even Oblivion, the side quests are often far more memorable than the main story.

For me, much the same can be said for Starfield Shattered Space . The first Starfield expansion introduces a new planet, and brings us closer to the most elusive faction in the Settled Systems. While I was excited to at last learn more about House Va'ruun and see the homeworld for myself, the highlight of my experience once again ended up being some smaller side quests that took me away from the core storyline.

Brothers divided

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As I detailed in my Starfield Shattered Space review , I was left wanting more from House Va'ruun. It often feels like the DLC doesn't make the most of the unusual faction as much as it could, or tap into the horror vibes Bethesda teased in the lead up to release . Still, I do appreciate how it establishes the values, beliefs, and struggles of Va'ruun not only in the choices it presents in the main questline, but also through some of its side quests. Very early on, for example, you can encounter the Adlam brothers arguing in what is essentially Dazra's town square. Naturally you're drawn to find out what's going on between the pair, and before long, you're pulled into helping them resolve their tense, fractured relationship by mediating a duel.

Questing (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) Our guide to the Starfield Shattered Space The Duel quest

Yes, it's quite extreme to call for a duel to the death against your own brother, and yes, it's quite a lot of pressure to put me as on outsider to try and resolve it, but I found myself getting way more invested in its outcome than several of the quests centered around aligning the houses of Va'ruun. At the heart of the quest is a very human tale of love, loss, and miscommunication. Tasked with gaining a better understanding of each brother's perspective and hearing their side of the story, you first learn that Borhal is understandably upset that his brother Amila tried to sell off an urn containing their mother's ashes. This comes after "endless years of dishonors and pain", as Borhal puts it. As insensitive as Amila's actions sound, and as easy as it is to at first initially side with Borhal, the more I talked to the pair and gained insight into their lives, the more I sympathized with both of them equally.

From reading a heart-wrenching letter penned by Amila to his late wife, to hearing about their difficult childhood growing up on Va'ruun'kai, you then have to decide the outcome of the duel. Borhal might believe this is the only way to put the disagreements between them to rest once and for all, but it's clear there's no bad guy in this story, just a divided family hurting one another. All I wanted to do was heal their splintered relationship and help them avoid another tragedy.

Relatively speaking, the side quest doesn't directly impact me as the player or ask me to do anything too demanding, but I felt rewarded for my efforts when I later stumbled upon a conversation that showed me the consequences of the choice I'd made. In a short space of time, the quest had actually made me care about the outcome of the brothers' conflict, and I can't say I felt as engaged with some of the main story quests in the expansion.

A familiar tune

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Shattered Space is definitely home to some side quests that are more hum-drum – like going back and forth to fetch several samples for a scientist couple at an outpost – but as I progressed further, I came across another side quest that would become my second biggest highlight. Since the strange vortex experiment has caused lots of people to go missing, causing a lot of unrest and division in the city of the Dazra, I find myself lending a hand at a clinic.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the objective of checking in on an older fellow by the name of Reigen, who hasn't been taking his medication, it's apparent from the state of his house that he's having a hard time. With his memory slipping away from him, he's in a state of confusion . While the objectives to clear away trash that litters the floors and find his possessions might seem trivial, the context of it instantly makes it meaningful. As I search for different objects, I find audio logs from a missing relative that used to help him. The trouble is, Reigen doesn't seem to remember she's not around anymore. It's only when you find a music box and play it for him that the tune triggers a memory, and he's able to accept the truth of the matter. It's such a simple side quest in the grand scheme of things, but it's such a bittersweet and thoughtful moment that impresses on you how many have been affected by the vortex weirdness going on outside.

I can't say Starfield Shattered Space or its side quests measure up to expansions and questlines we've seen in the likes of Skyrim or Oblivion, but every now and then it delivered something memorable that stuck with me. As I've often found in Bethesda's RPGs, it's often the little storytelling moments that shine through the brightest, and that's definitely true for this expansion.

Here are all the new Starfield Shattered Space weapons and where to find them.