Starfield DLC release time - The countdown to Shattered Space is on, here's when it unlocks in your region

The Starfield Shattered Space DLC release time is fast approaching - are you ready to jump into a mysterious, more horror-tinged side of Starfield?

Bethesda has confirmed Shattered Space is launching on Monday, September 30 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. And in case you want to know exactly when in the day you'll be able to dive in, Bethesda also revealed the complete list of Shattered Space release times across the globe. Those are as follows:

Starfield Shattered Space DLC release times

Los Angeles: 8am PDT September 30

Ciudad de Mexico: 9am CST September 30

Chicago: 10am CDT September 30

New York: 11am EDT September 30

London: 4pm BST September 30

Sao Paulo: 12pm BRT September 30

Paris: 5pm CEST September 30

Berlin: 5pm CEST September 30

Riyadh: 6pm AST September 30

New Delhi: 8:30pm IST September 30

Hong Kong: 11pm HKT, September 30

Beijing: 11pm CST September 30

Tokyo: 12am JST October 1

Sydney: 1am AEST October 1

Auckland 4am NZDT October 1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Shattered Space whisks players off to Va’ruun’kai, the home world of House Va'ruun, for the very first time. When you get there, you'll find a massive vortex has destroyed most of the city of Dazra, sending House Va'ruun reeling. The mystery of the vortex and the fate of the survivors of House Va'ruun are at the heart of the Shattered Space narrative.

Luckily, the barrier to entry for Shattered Space is pretty low. All you have to do is complete the intro mission from the main quest, One Small Step, and you'll be able to grav-jump to an orbit that isn't used by a mission or encounter and receive a distress call from a large star station, The Oracle.

But first you have to obtain the DLC itself, which you already have if you bought the Premium or Constellation editions of Starfield. If you didn't, you can buy the Digital Premium Upgrade to get Shattered Space and some digital goodies. Or, if you have Game Pass, simply download the thing. Happy planet hopping!

