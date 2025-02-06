Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sees Skyrim's iconic guards and raises them a guy with an arrow in his head: "To the knee? That's nothing. You could go dancing the next day with a scratch like that"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 includes an amusing reference to Skyrim's heavily memeified guards, who, if you remember, frequently enjoy reminding you that they took an arrow to the knee that one time.

This Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 encounter was shared on Twitter by Game Heroes' Blaine Smith, and it shows Henry having a conversation with an NPC who's sporting an arrow sticking out of his forehead. Now, if you've ever played an RPG, you might assume at first that you'd simply stumbled upon a glitch of some kind, but no, this encounter is very much intended and is a pretty obvious nod to Skyrim.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is better than Skyrim. I have video proof. pic.twitter.com/nY985cuwKRFebruary 4, 2025

After Henry understandably inquires about the thing sticking out of the guy's forehead, the character explains: "It's an arrow. Well, what's left of it, that is. A metal arrowhead and a bit of a wooden shaft. It used to be longer, but I broke it off after I nearly took a wench's eye out with it."

Henry then remarks that he once "heard of a bloke that took an arrow to the knee," clearly referencing Skyrim's guards. "Hah! To the knee? That's nothing," the NPC responds. "You could go dancing the next day with a scratch like that. But, have you ever heard of anyone who took one to the head and lived to tell the tale?"

According to Fextralife, you can find this legend of an NPC in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by heading down the path between Grund and Devil's Den. Interacting with him and choosing the right dialogue options will eventually open up the "Arrow-head" side quest that rewards you with seven Groschen upon completion.

I hated my first few hours with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but now you couldn't take it away from me.