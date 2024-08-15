Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 delayed to February 2025: "We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been delayed out of 2024 and will now arrive on February 11, 2025.

Embracer Group just published a financial report for the months between April and June 2024, but within the report were comments from CEO Lars Wingefors about the publisher's immediate future. "The transformation of our PC/console business continues, and the pipeline of games looks solid," Wingefors says of the upcoming slate.

Speaking of said upcoming slate, Wingefors then reveals Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which was on track to launch later this year, has now been delayed to February 11, 2025. "Our highly anticipated game Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, is now confirmed for global release on February 11, 2025," the CEO says, adding that Embracer expects to release games with a combined value of SEK 3.9 billion this year.

Developer Warhorse Studios published its own message to fans shortly after, with PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling saying in the video below that "we aimed for the end of the year and almost made it. Almost is not good enough, though, so we slipped to 2025." Stolz-Zwilling also reveals that a new trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will premiere next week on Tuesday, August 20, at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

This will be followed by a 20-minute gameplay video that'll go live the following day on August 21. Additionally, if you happen to be at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany next week, then you'll be able to go hands-on with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for yourself. So it's not all bad news from the delay announcement by Warhorse and Embracer.

Warhorse just announced it was standing by a 10-year-old Kickstarter goal to give Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 away to backers who pledged a certain tier of support for the original game. Anyone who pledged $200 or more for the original game will receive the new game via a code in their inbox at launch, and there are around 1,036 backers who are set to get the new game that way.

The actor behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's main character recorded 508 hours of dialogue over 127 sessions for the RPG sequel.