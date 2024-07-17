10 years later, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs stand by original Kickstarter goals to give select players free copies of the RPG sequel
Access to a free copy depends on a fan's backer tier
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing later this year, and long-time fans of the original RPG may be entitled to a free copy of the sequel - if they backed a decade-old Kickstarter.
As confirmed by PCGamesN, Warhorse Studios is indeed keeping its 10-year-old promise that Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kickstarter backers of certain tiers will receive the upcoming sequel entirely for free. This includes any fans who paid around $200 or more to back the original game, totaling 1,036 people according to the old project page - and Warhorse has now begun sending emails out to those dedicated backers.
"Dear noble backer," the developer writes. "Thanks to your gracious crowdfunding support of Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Kickstarter or our website years ago, we now have gotten to a new chapter of Henry's journey, the development of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2." The email continues: "Because of your backer tier, the upcoming sequel will be free for you, and we'll deliver it at the release via key to this email address."
While the Kickstarter never explicitly mentioned higher-tier access to a standalone sequel, it instead referred to "Act 2" of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Warhorse community manager Christian Piontek explains that this is because "Acts" or chapters were originally planned for the first game rather than full-blown follow-up titles. "We still think KCD 2 comes close to our promise of 'Act 2', which was promised to the backers back then."
Interestingly, this may also end up applying to a potential third Kingdom Come: Deliverance entry - Kickstarter backers pledging $480 or more were also promised access to an "Act 3" one day. If Act 2 now translates into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, perhaps Act 3 will mean Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 at some point. Regardless, it's clear that Warhorse is more than willing to honor its word - even if that word is a decade old.
Love Kingdom Come: Deliverance? Check out its brand-new trailer showing off a far more raunchy medieval RPG than the original game.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
Baldur's Gate 3 devs say you still can't make out with the "complicated" yet handsome Gortash in the RPG's upcoming patch: "Babygurl doesn't have time to kiss"
Sea of Stars dev assures hungry fans that its DLC and co-op mode are "going well" and details will come this year, as 2023's best throwback RPG gets even better