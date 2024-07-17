10 years later, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs stand by original Kickstarter goals to give select players free copies of the RPG sequel

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing later this year, and long-time fans of the original RPG may be entitled to a free copy of the sequel - if they backed a decade-old Kickstarter.

As confirmed by PCGamesN , Warhorse Studios is indeed keeping its 10-year-old promise that Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kickstarter backers of certain tiers will receive the upcoming sequel entirely for free. This includes any fans who paid around $200 or more to back the original game, totaling 1,036 people according to the old project page - and Warhorse has now begun sending emails out to those dedicated backers.

"Dear noble backer," the developer writes. "Thanks to your gracious crowdfunding support of Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Kickstarter or our website years ago, we now have gotten to a new chapter of Henry's journey, the development of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2." The email continues: "Because of your backer tier, the upcoming sequel will be free for you, and we'll deliver it at the release via key to this email address."

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

While the Kickstarter never explicitly mentioned higher-tier access to a standalone sequel, it instead referred to "Act 2" of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Warhorse community manager Christian Piontek explains that this is because "Acts" or chapters were originally planned for the first game rather than full-blown follow-up titles. "We still think KCD 2 comes close to our promise of 'Act 2', which was promised to the backers back then."

Interestingly, this may also end up applying to a potential third Kingdom Come: Deliverance entry - Kickstarter backers pledging $480 or more were also promised access to an "Act 3" one day. If Act 2 now translates into Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, perhaps Act 3 will mean Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 at some point. Regardless, it's clear that Warhorse is more than willing to honor its word - even if that word is a decade old.

