Finally confirming reports, Deus Ex studio and RPG veterans are helping the Fable 4 team "craft an unforgettable adventure"

It's been officially confirmed that Eidos-Montréal, the studio behind much of the Deus Ex series, as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, is helping Forza studio Playground Games on its upcoming RPG, Fable 4.

Eidos-Montréal's involvement with Fable was first reported on over a year ago by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier , when it was also claimed that a new Deus Ex game was in the very early stages of development . Since then, it's been reported that the Deus Ex game has been canceled amid layoffs at the studio , but clearly, devs are still hard at work on the next Fable game.

"We're so excited to be supporting the development of Fable! It's been a blast collaborating with the talented team at [Playground Games] to craft an unforgettable adventure," Eidos-Montréal writes on Twitter.

This news comes after a fresh trailer for the upcoming RPG was shown during today's Xbox Games Showcase. As well as giving us another look at the third-person gameplay and stunning visuals, we also got the exciting confirmation that Fable will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S at some point in 2025. We don't know what point in the year it's coming yet, but regardless, it's wild to see yet another enormous release crammed into next year's schedule, which was already packed with the likes of GTA 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and more.

Today's showcase was a big one, with the first trailer for the next Gears of War game which is a prequel called E-Day , as well as a new Doom game titled The Dark Ages , and much more. Xbox fans definitely have plenty to look forward to.

