CD Projekt Red veteran behind The Blood of Dawnwalker says time isn't just a "resource" in the RPG but a currency, which players are in control of "fully" as they contend with the vampire game's unique 30 day limit
Your time is limited, spend it wisely
In The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new vampire RPG from CD Projekt Red veterans, you have to race against the clock to save your family. Before you pick up your pitchforks and rage against the time mechanic, just know the day is only moved forward when you complete specific stages of quests, and you'll always know how much time you're about to use.
"We play with this as a resource," director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz tells GamesRadar+ at Gamescom. "Sometimes we give you the option to pay the bribe to avoid losing time." But, do you want to use up the money you've been saving to buy new armor? Time, just like money, is a precious resource, and how you manage it will determine a lot.
In The Blood of Dawnwalker, you'll have 30 days to save your family. Don't worry, the game doesn't end if you fail this main objective, but there will be consequences.
You play as Coen, a man by day and vampire by night. With different abilities depending on if the sun is up or down, when you complete a quest informs how you complete a quest, which is why time is so important, even beyond just saving your family.
"You always will know when you're using it, and you will control it fully," explains Tomaszkiewicz. "But also, we play sometimes with this resource to build the emotions in this particular moment, especially when there will be not many time left to finish your tasks."
It sounds like there will be some tough choices to make towards the end of the game, when you won't be able to afford to waste precious hours. Maybe you'll have to spend the rest of your money, or even sell your gear to beat the clock and rescue your loved ones.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
- Josh WestEditor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+
