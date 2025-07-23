The Witcher 3 dev's vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker plays out in 30 days and nights for the main story, and there will be "consequences" for your family if you waste your time
The game won't end, so you can take your time if you want
The Blood of Dawnwalker is an upcoming vampire RPG with a very interesting premise we don't see much of these days: you only have 30 in-game days and nights to finish the main story and save your family. That being said, the game carries on even if you don't manage to accomplish this feat, although the developers warn there will be consequences.
I love a time-sensitive game. From The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask to XCOM 2 to Stardew Valley, a bit of pressure helps keep me focused and stops me worrying about seeing every inch of a world before moving on to the next objective.
pic.twitter.com/zQhP2sjGUIJuly 23, 2025
For those of you who are less keen on being pushed, Dawnwalker seems to tread a good line. Exploration and combat don't advance time. Instead, the devs state that only finishing quests and selecting some specific dialogue options will turn the clocks forward.
These all have a "time cost" that you'll be informed about beforehand, so you'll never be caught out finishing up a quest and accidentally progressing the game way further than you intended. It seems like a solid way to force us to actually get a move on but without pushing too hard. You can take as much time as you want with each quest, but you'll be limited by how many you can do.
So, you have 30 in-game days and nights to save the family of protagonist Coen, but the game won't just end as soon as time runs out. The moon won't crash into the world and force you to start over – probably, I haven't played the game. But, you should get a move on, otherwise the family will "suffer the consequences." Ominous.
The Blood of Dawnwalker is coming sometime next year, 2026, and it features former CD Projekt Red developers, so there's some strong RPG pedigree there. We've been in need of a new vampire game for a while, so hopefully it delivers.
In the meantime, check out the best RPGs you can play right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
