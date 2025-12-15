Megabonk gets confused, adds Halloween update with new map and "CANNED SPAGHETTI" just in time for Christmas

News
By published

'Twas the Megabonk before Christmas…

A screenshot shows Megabonk&#039;s new bedsheet ghost character standing in front of a pit of lava
(Image credit: Vedinad)

No need for Jack Skellington when you have anonymous developer John Megabonk, who's just released a tiny-bit belated Halloween update for their hit roguelike.

"MEGABONK SPOOKY UPDATE IS OUT, just in time for Halloween," the developer Vedinad announces on Twitter, promising "CANNED SPAGHETTI WITH EXTRA SAUCE."

This spaghetti sauce is indeed looking cauldron-bubbly and thick – a more detailed list of patch notes on Steam indicates the Megabonk update includes a ton of new content, including a crypt map, undead enemies, and a playable bedsheet ghost wearing sunglasses.

"Was originally going to be a small halloween update, but I wanted to make it a bit bigger so it turned into a bit more work than i initially planned," Vedinad explains. "anyway hope you like it!" The spooky update also adds a number of advanced setting options – like the abilities to skip some animations, or hide Megabonk's HUD – as well as bug fixes and balance changes.