Megabonk gets confused, adds Halloween update with new map and "CANNED SPAGHETTI" just in time for Christmas

No need for Jack Skellington when you have anonymous developer John Megabonk, who's just released a tiny-bit belated Halloween update for their hit roguelike.

"MEGABONK SPOOKY UPDATE IS OUT, just in time for Halloween," the developer Vedinad announces on Twitter, promising "CANNED SPAGHETTI WITH EXTRA SAUCE."

"Go play," they command.

This spaghetti sauce is indeed looking cauldron-bubbly and thick – a more detailed list of patch notes on Steam indicates the Megabonk update includes a ton of new content, including a crypt map, undead enemies, and a playable bedsheet ghost wearing sunglasses.

"Was originally going to be a small halloween update, but I wanted to make it a bit bigger so it turned into a bit more work than i initially planned," Vedinad explains. "anyway hope you like it!" The spooky update also adds a number of advanced setting options – like the abilities to skip some animations, or hide Megabonk's HUD – as well as bug fixes and balance changes.

Notably, you should no longer be able to use Megabonk's "caveman" exploit, in which players hide out in caves like hunter-gatherers to prevent enemies from spawning near them. In better news for menace Megabonk players, the game's Halloween update also promises "a lot of improvements to FPS late-game."

"WE ARE SO BACK!!" says Pocketpair community director John "Bucky" Buckley on Twitter.

"we really are bucky from palworld!!" agrees Mr. Megabonk.

Palworld lead and Pocketpair founder says Megabonk dev is "one of the game developers I respect the most" as the solo indie creator withdraws his roguelike hit from The Game Awards.